Okyeame Kwame denies Ambolley of an extended 1-week ultimatum

Veteran Highlifer, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has commented on the 72-hour apology grace period granted him due to derogatory statements he made against his colleague, ace rapper Okyeame Kwame

The clock is ticking. The 72-hour ultimatum Okyeame Kwame gave Gyedu-Blay Ambolley on February 26, 2020, to either retract a ‘defamatory comment’ he made about him and apologise in that same fashion or face him in court is almost due.

But the veteran musician has said he will need more than 72 hours to render an apology to the rapper or otherwise.

Ambolley in an interview with MzGee on 3FM’s Showbuzz, Thursday, said he is not ready to apologise within the 72 hours, stressing that he will need a week to make his checks and revert accordingly.

“Not yet,” he responded when asked if he was ready to retract and apologise. “It’s something that happened.

If he says he did not receive anything, let him say he didn’t receive anything. But I know those who surrounded Obour, some monies were issued to them.”

Ambolley is on record to have stated categorically on 3FM that he has evidence that former president of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour) gave Okyeame Kwame and other friends of his GHS 50,000 each from the GHS 2m fiscal budget money which was given to the union by the government in 2012.

“All these are on paper. They are all there. When the time comes, let them come and challenge me and everything will come out,” he vehemently stated.

Few hours after the claim, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ FCIArb of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, asked Ambolley to retract the statement. He threatened to sue if the veteran failed to do the needful within 72 hours.

Ambolley in his interview with 3FM after the notice was served said he interacted with Okyeame Kwame and asked for more time but it appears the rapper will not soften his stance.

“We spoke and I told him that a week after, I would come back to him because I know that some things happened there… If he wants to take it to court, he can.

He is part and parcel of those that were surrounding Obour. Like he said, he was with Obour for two years. If he says he didn’t receive it, that’s fine,” Ambolley noted.

