Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!

Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Larruso has officially previewed his first project for 2020 on his official Instagram page.

Larruso, who broke to fame with his debut record under Jadon Shatta

Entertainment has been getting fairly enough support for the Ghanaian populace and the Media (Bloggers, Presenters, Radio DJs, Club DJs inclusive).

In a post on Instagram made by Larruso, he captioned, “Had to make the Don @stonebwoyb confirm da tune . �������� Drops on 13th March” … confirms the official release date of his first project in

2020 titled “Gi Dem” produced by Beatz Dakay.

Kindly check below the original post he made on Instagram;

He is currently promoting the remix of his hit single “Killy Killy” featuring Ghana’s Dancehall Heavyweight, Stonebwoy and BET Nominee, Kwesi Arthur.

Stream Official Video Below;

‘Gi Dem’ will be available on all digital stores on March 13, 2020; Kindly Pre-Save Here: https://eqdistro.io/gidem

ABOUT LARRUSO

A Ghana-based Dancehall and Afrobeats artist made his swift rise in the music scene later 2019 after releasing his debut single titled “Killy Killy” under his home label “Jadon Shatta Entertainment”.

This records him as the first Ghanaian upcoming artist to break to

fame instantly after being signed.

