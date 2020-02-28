Becca hosts SA’s Busiswa, DWP Academy & female producer Dunnie on; No One

Multiple Award-winning Singer, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has released another single for music lovers this time with South Africa’s Busiswa.

Advertisement

The song titled ‘No One’ is a blend of Ghanaian and South African energies as Becca recruits the services of one of the finest South African female singers and performers, Busiswa as well as dancers from the DWP Academy.

With visuals directed by Abass and Becca, ‘No One’ has been released with an exciting and energetic music video worth watching.

Becca bounced back to active music months ago after taking some time off for maternity duties.

She has dropped a couple of great compositions including Gina featuring Kizz Daniel, Drivers Licence featuring Shatta Wale and the biggest wedding song in Ghana at the moment ‘Yes I Do’ featuring Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.

The ‘African Woman’ hitmaker is set to make a statement with ‘No One’ produced by female Producer and songwriter Dunnie as she brings these great female talents from other parts of the continent to create this masterpiece.

Check out Becca’s New Single ‘NO ONE’ featuring South Africa’s Busiswah below;

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!