Yaa Pono reminisces his church choir days & Duncan Williams snub

Uptown Energy head honcho, Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) has expressed his disappointment over Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams’ rejection to feature on his song ‘Praises’.

In an interview, the ‘Amen’ crooner expressed his frustration to Abeiku Santana on the Okay FM drive time show.

The rapper who spoke passionately about the song said he was very disappointed when the man of God through his team rejected his request to feature on a song he thought was not only beautiful but could have a huge impact on people.

He explained that he had picked pieces of the archbishop’s sermons which he thought was motivational and added it to his song.

Even though he didn’t need the man of God to sing any lines, he needed his permission to add the portions of the sermons he had picked, which he was sure would have reached a larger audience.

Yaa Pono said; “we really wanted to do this because it was a good song. The song was called ‘praises’, we did some edits and it was nice, so we decided to write a press to them, when we talked to them they said they were not interested.”

When asked why he thought about doing something as ‘irrational’ as putting the archbishop on a song and going as far as creating a poster for the song,

Yaa Pono said; “I felt like music should go far than this. We used some of his sermons in the song to encourage people, but he wasn’t ready for us to go into business.

The sermon is out there already, I listened to it and thought I should do music with it and it was motivating.

The song is about praises and when you see a poster like that it will direct you to listen to the song, but he was not ready and so I had to release another song”.

Watch the interview below:

