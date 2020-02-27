Ambolley just has 72 hrs to apologize to Okyeame Kwame or else...

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, has through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ FCIArb of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, given veteran highlife artiste Gyedu Blau-Ambolley a 72-hour ultimatum to retract a defamatory comment he made about him and apologise in that same fashion.

This comes on the back of a recent interview Ambolley granted on 3FM, stating categorically that he has evidence that former President of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffuor gave Okyeame Kwame and other friends of his GHS 50,000 each from the GHS 2M fiscal budget money which was given to the union by the government in 2012.

Okyeame Kwame who took to his social media handles to put out the information said the statement by Gyedu Blay Ambolley was false and a dent on his hard-earned reputation.

“I will like to tell my business partners, stakeholders and my fans that Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has perpetrated untrue fabricated lies about my character and reputation.

However, my lawyers are handling it. Thank you all for the support.

It is my honest prayer that Gyedu Blay Ambolley, will do the needful which includes but not limited to due diligence, retraction and apology before the 72-hour duration given him.

I hope this scripture will not be true in his case (Proverbs 16:18).

Hopefully, this will not be a case study for testing the law of the land,” he wrote.

See the letter below:

