Top Stories

All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!

The hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party, 7pm same day @ La Beach Hotel.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 seconds ago
All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!
All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday! Photo credit: VGMA

It’s been approximately 4 weeks since the official closure of the Call for Entries for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

The board, research team, and the VGMA secretariat have been at work, reviewing precisely 632 submissions and work done for 2019, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominees list.

After weeks of meticulous reviews, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the list of nominees.

The unveil, slated for Saturday, 29th February 2020, will be done hourly from 11am to 4pm on selected radio and TV stations on Media General and VGMA affiliate stations, as well as online via Ghanamusic.com.

The order of unveil;

11am
Gospel Song of the Year
Highlife Song of the Year
Hiplife Song of the Year

12PM
Hiplife Song of the Year
Reggae Song of the Year
Afrobeats Song of the Year

1PM
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Hiplife Artiste of the Year
Reggae Artiste of the Year

2PM
Song Writer of the Year
Record of the Year
Best Music Video of the Year
Producer of the Year

Advertisement

3PM
Hiplife Artiste of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Female Vocalist of the Year
Group of the Year

4PM
Rapper of the Year
Collaboration of the Year African Act of the Year
Best New Artiste of the Year

It is imperative to note that the hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party, slated for 7pm same day at the La Beach Hotel.

The event which is strictly by invitation will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the following categories;

Unsung Artiste of the year, Vodafone Most Popular song of the year, Album of the Year, Best International Collaboration of The Year, and Artiste of the Year.

It is expected to be well attended by a tall list of VIP guests comprising musicians, music industry players, actors, government representatives, media practitioners and a lot more.

The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Event and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Ghana’s ‘Enjoyment’ minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung

Ghana’s ‘Enjoyment’ minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung

4 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK’s Redbull studio; releases teaser

Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK’s Redbull studio; releases teaser

5 days ago
Photo of KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: