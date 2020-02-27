All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!
The hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party, 7pm same day @ La Beach Hotel.
It’s been approximately 4 weeks since the official closure of the Call for Entries for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The board, research team, and the VGMA secretariat have been at work, reviewing precisely 632 submissions and work done for 2019, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominees list.
After weeks of meticulous reviews, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the list of nominees.
The unveil, slated for Saturday, 29th February 2020, will be done hourly from 11am to 4pm on selected radio and TV stations on Media General and VGMA affiliate stations, as well as online via Ghanamusic.com.
The order of unveil;
11am
Gospel Song of the Year
Highlife Song of the Year
Hiplife Song of the Year
12PM
Reggae Song of the Year
Afrobeats Song of the Year
1PM
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Hiplife Artiste of the Year
Reggae Artiste of the Year
2PM
Song Writer of the Year
Record of the Year
Best Music Video of the Year
Producer of the Year
3PM
Male Vocalist of the Year
Female Vocalist of the Year
Group of the Year
4PM
Rapper of the Year
Collaboration of the Year African Act of the Year
Best New Artiste of the Year
It is imperative to note that the hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party, slated for 7pm same day at the La Beach Hotel.
The event which is strictly by invitation will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the following categories;
Unsung Artiste of the year, Vodafone Most Popular song of the year, Album of the Year, Best International Collaboration of The Year, and Artiste of the Year.
It is expected to be well attended by a tall list of VIP guests comprising musicians, music industry players, actors, government representatives, media practitioners and a lot more.
The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Event and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.
