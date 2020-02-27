All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!

It’s been approximately 4 weeks since the official closure of the Call for Entries for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

The board, research team, and the VGMA secretariat have been at work, reviewing precisely 632 submissions and work done for 2019, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominees list.

After weeks of meticulous reviews, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the list of nominees.

The unveil, slated for Saturday, 29th February 2020, will be done hourly from 11am to 4pm on selected radio and TV stations on Media General and VGMA affiliate stations, as well as online via Ghanamusic.com.

The order of unveil;

11am

Gospel Song of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year

Hiplife Song of the Year

12PM

Hiplife Song of the Year

Reggae Song of the Year

Afrobeats Song of the Year

1PM

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Reggae Artiste of the Year

2PM

Song Writer of the Year

Record of the Year

Best Music Video of the Year

Producer of the Year

Advertisement

3PM

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Group of the Year

4PM

Rapper of the Year

Collaboration of the Year African Act of the Year

Best New Artiste of the Year

It is imperative to note that the hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party, slated for 7pm same day at the La Beach Hotel.

The event which is strictly by invitation will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the following categories;

Unsung Artiste of the year, Vodafone Most Popular song of the year, Album of the Year, Best International Collaboration of The Year, and Artiste of the Year.

It is expected to be well attended by a tall list of VIP guests comprising musicians, music industry players, actors, government representatives, media practitioners and a lot more.

The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Event and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!