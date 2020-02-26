Top Stories

OV opens up on Stonebwoy's BMG exit for the first time

OV opens up on Stonebwoy's BMG exit for the first time
Photo credit: OV/fb

Okailey Verse, stage named OV, has clamped down on the Stonebwoy-Blakk Cedi saga that led to her dilemmatic exit of the Burniton Music Group label she was signed on.

The singer, who was caught in the crossfire, said she knew that all was not well between the two but didn’t know why they were fighting and there was nothing she could do about it.

The ‘Kambu’ singer, speaking about the beef for the first time in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, said the fight between the two figureheads of Burniton Music got to its peak just when her one year contract with the label had expired.

“I didn’t know what was going on until I heard Stonebwoy had unfollowed Kelvyn Boy…,” she said and explained that she had no choice but to wait and see the outcome of the internal wrangling to know her fate.

OV, after she won the MTN Hitmaker in 2018, was signed unto Stonebwoy’s label for a year.

“…and after a year I can decide if I want to be there or not but with everything that [was] happening,” even the owner of the label said “things are happening too much I don’t want to drag you into this whole mess…,” she said.

Stonebwoy, during a press conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on February 7, disclosed that he had no working relationship with OV.

This disclosure affirmed rumours that the MTN Hitmaker winner had left his label. OV disclosed that even though he is no longer with Burniton Music, she has cordial relationships with Stonebwoy and Black Cedi. “I’ve got all of them still guiding me.”

The musician further revealed that the fight affected her, explaining that she was really confused because she couldn’t take sides.

