Incoming! Anticipate a Shatta Wale – Vybz Kartel song soon
Get ready for Shatta Wale & Vybz Kartel
Shatta Wale, after the release of Afrobeats inspired songs like Borjor & Akwele Take, has teased music listeners with a snippet of an unreleased song featuring Vybz Kartel.
The Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel, who has for a long time been known to be an associate of Shatta Wale, will feature on the song titled Mansa Musa.
Fans of both artists have been in anxious to listen to the song after Shatta Wale posted a picture slide of the artwork for the song on his social media pages.
Shatta wale said it ooh— WonderBoy🇬🇭 (@Koffiypa1) February 26, 2020
In one of this song #Prophecy 2020 Ghana 🇬🇭 go see miracles 🔥👑
OH no the school girls are not ready Dada
Dem dead again😱☠️
I can feel and smell this BanGer— COUNTRYBOSS BUKOM 🇬🇭 (@CountryBoss_BK) February 26, 2020
Let me get better Speakers 🔊 for this 🔥@shattawalegh 🇬🇭 x @Vybz_Kartel 🇯🇲
Dem Dead 💀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😳😳😳😳 African Dancehall King ft WorlBoss Kartel 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Agyemang Dennis🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@dagyemang69) February 26, 2020
Akwa wey agyimi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Advertisement— Nana (@Nana25893087) February 26, 2020
