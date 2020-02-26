Incoming! Anticipate a Shatta Wale – Vybz Kartel song soon

Shatta Wale, after the release of Afrobeats inspired songs like Borjor & Akwele Take, has teased music listeners with a snippet of an unreleased song featuring Vybz Kartel.

The Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel, who has for a long time been known to be an associate of Shatta Wale, will feature on the song titled Mansa Musa.

Fans of both artists have been in anxious to listen to the song after Shatta Wale posted a picture slide of the artwork for the song on his social media pages.

Shatta wale said it ooh



In one of this song #Prophecy 2020 Ghana 🇬🇭 go see miracles 🔥👑



OH no the school girls are not ready Dada

Dem dead again😱☠️ — WonderBoy🇬🇭 (@Koffiypa1) February 26, 2020

I can feel and smell this BanGer

Let me get better Speakers 🔊 for this 🔥@shattawalegh 🇬🇭 x @Vybz_Kartel 🇯🇲 — COUNTRYBOSS BUKOM 🇬🇭 (@CountryBoss_BK) February 26, 2020

Dem Dead 💀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😳😳😳😳 African Dancehall King ft WorlBoss Kartel 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Agyemang Dennis🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@dagyemang69) February 26, 2020

