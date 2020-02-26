Top Stories

Don Moen breaks grounds for school building in Ofankor – Accra

Don Moen breaks grounds for school building in Ofankor - Accra
Photo credit: Don Moen/fb

Globally-acclaimed Gospel music legend, Don Moen, after headlining an event at the Perez Chapel recently, has embarked on some humanitarian works in Ghana.

In the video, Don Moen is seen holding a shovel and beaming with joy after he led a groundbreaking ceremony at Ofankor towards the building of the Royal Seed School in aid of orphans.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Exciting weekend in Ghana! Had an amazing groundbreaking ceremony near Ofaakor, Ghana – the site of the brand new Royal Seed School that so many in Ghana (Don Moen & Friends) the United States, and all over the world have made possible.

Visit WorshipInAction.org to learn more and THANK YOU to all my partners. God Bless!.”

It was reported how Don Moen was seen in a restaurant around Accra hanging out with some of his fans earlier on.

