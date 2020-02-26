Top Stories

DJ Switch reps Ghana on Apple Music’s Beat 1with Travis Mills

She has so far had encounters with notable personalities in the USA.

Ghana’s most lit DJ, DJ Switch, seems to be having the time of her life abroad as she has been spotted with celebrities abroad.

She has so far had encounters with notable personalities such as American actress and author Octavia Spencer in Hollywood & having an interview with Travis Mills on Apple Music’s Beats 1

The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards’ “DJ of the Year” award-winner is currently in Los Angeles, California, for business meetings.

And luckily for her, she ran into the “Ma” actress and other stars in Hollywood.

She shared a photo with the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actress on her Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, saying having a photo with her was an honour.

She also met LA-based Rock band, Love Ghost, saying it ‘it was so humble’ meeting them and added that may their meeting bring hope to the youth and the future.

“Was so humbled meeting the great @danbellcasting_official with the amazing @loveghost_official May our meeting bring hope to the youth and the future,” she captioned the second photo.

