Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

Her latest sex education teaches women to know their private parts very well.

8 seconds ago
Ace musician and part-time sex coach, Stephanie Benson has released her latest sex talk edition for her ever-increasing patrons on social media.

The 52-year-old’s latest sex education with demonstration is about teaching women to know their private parts very well.

Briefing her fans about the topic, she wrote “Have you looked into the eyes of Your Vagina? Do you know your way around a vagina? Every vagina is unique to the woman”.

Stephanie Benson continued that, “Women get a mirror, look at your Vagina the same way you look at your face.

If you have never met your Vagina face to face how can you introduce it to your partner? Men, take the trouble to look into the eyes of a Vagina. It’s Enchanting.”

The “69” singer’s lecture came with a new video in which at some point, she filmed herself mirroring her inner self to teach her viewers how it is done.

Before this, the mother of four advised girls to drink sperms because it has nutrients that aid healthy skin.

