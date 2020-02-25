Lady Gifty set to take the Gospel scene by storm with; Twereduampon

Sensational Gospel singer-songwriter, Gifty Boadu, widely known by her showbiz name, Lady Gifty aka Afia Rockstar, has debuted with her maiden 5-track album with visuals for the title track, Twereduampon.

Being a native of Agona in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, she has thrilled her fans for years with her gospel music compositions.

She started singing at a very tender age and with time it was discovered she was not only gifted as a singer but as a songwriter as well.

In 2010, she wrote the song; “Twereduampon” a worship song of which she composed a highlife version inspired by the abundance of God’s grace upon us despite our sinful nature.

Throughout her education, in Juaben Secondary school and Christian Service University College in Kumasi, she nursed the ambition of being a musician.

She has at the centre of her musical inspirations, ace musician, Mama Esther as a mentor.

Currently, both her mother and husband are being credited as the executive producers of her music with the backing of Spirit Maxi as her official sound engineer.

To Gifty, being in the music scene is not by chance but rather to serve a purpose of making a positive impact on the lives of people through music now and the years to come.

