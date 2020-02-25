King Promise zooms in on songwriting prowess

Gregory Promise Bortey aka King Promise has touched on the supposed relationship with Serwaa Amihere, his songwriting prowess which led to the release of his latest single, Sisa.

According to the ‘CCTV’ hitmaker, rumours of Serwaa and him [King Promise] swelled on social media last month after they were spotted together at the christening of sound engineer, Killbeatz’s baby.

The Legacy Life Entertainment act in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s New Day indicated that, the public has been rooting for him [King Promise] to date the GHOne presenter which is totally wrong because he has not really thought about that.

The artiste stressed that he acknowledges the beauty of the warm-hearted media personality, but music is his sole priority for now.

He says he is committed to engaging in a relationship with Serwaa if nature decides for them in the nearest future.

He further revealed that he loves to write songs for artistes such as Efya, Medikal (Ayekoo), Mr Eazi, among others mainly because he admires their sound and hence, can’t write songs for just anyone except he loves their vibe.

Meanwhile, King Promise is out with a brand new banger titled “Sisa” with production assistance from Ghanaian music producer, GuiltyBeatz.

