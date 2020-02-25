Top Stories

D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

He brings to the table an incredible line up of 10 producers and 15 features.

D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

Rapper cum entrepreneur, D-Black has delivered a carefully crafted compilation of records he’s recorded in the past few years with some of the continents most talented producers titled, ‘The Ghana Connection’.

The predominantly Afrobeats compilation introduces the world to the fusion of commercial Ghanaian Hip-hop over Afrobeats rhythms.

The BET Awards ‘Best International Act’ nominee brings to the table an incredible line up of 10 producers and 15 features.

They include appearances from BET Award winners; Sarkodie & Davido, plus South Africa’s Bucie, among other Ghanaian & Nigerian crooners such as King Promise, Mayorkun, Simi, KiDi, Kuami Eugene & more.

This compilation ‘The Ghana Connection’ welcomes you to Ghana. Welcome to D-Black’s home, Ghana. Welcome to Africa. This is the Beyond The Year of Return.

The Ghana Connection is available on Apple Music , Itunes, Spotify, Aftown, BoomPlay, AudioMack & more.

