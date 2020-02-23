Top Stories

Ghana's 'Enjoyment' minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung

According to the MD of Samsung, KiDi will raise more brand awareness for all Samsung products in Ghana.

22 seconds ago
Ghana's 'Enjoyment' minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung
Ghana's 'Enjoyment' minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung Photo credit: KiDi/fb

The multi-talented KiDi has landed a one year ambassadorial deal with global technology giants, Samsung.

According to Eugene Nahm, the Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, his music career reflects Samsung’s brand promise and aspirations for the new decade and will also raise more brand awareness for all Samsung products in Ghana.

"It's an honour to have a young music icon, who is loved by many Ghanaians, associated with Samsung.

The music star will promote the brand’s smartphone devices with a focus on our Galaxy A Series. KiDi’s tech lifestyle infused with music fits well into our DNA,” Mr. Nahm stated.

“It’s an absolute thrill to be a brand ambassador for a top global brand like Samsung. This partnership is all about progress and growth with mutual benefit.

On this journey, we aim to achieve more bringing more value to Ghanaian consumers,” he said upon accepting the deal.

He shared the good news on his Instagram handle after the deal with a loved up photo as seen below:

