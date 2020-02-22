Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK’s Redbull studio; releases teaser

Decorated rap icon, Sarkodie has released a studio session video of himself, Possigee and MOG in the Redbull studio in the UK.

The rapper was seen in the video having fun while working, which some people term as “work and hapiness” alongside other interesting scenes.

Per MOG’s words in the video, this project is going to be top-notch because King Sark had done justice to the beat.

The anticipation fever is ongoing, and Sark Nation as well as music lovers can’t wait to jam to this project.

Watch video below;

