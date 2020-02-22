Top Stories

Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK’s Redbull studio; releases teaser

Per MOG's claims, this project is going to be top-notch because King Sark has done justice to the beat.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 seconds ago
Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK's Redbull studio; releases teaser
Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK's Redbull studio; releases teaser Photo credit: Sarkodie/fb

Decorated rap icon, Sarkodie has released a studio session video of himself, Possigee and MOG in the Redbull studio in the UK.

Advertisement

The rapper was seen in the video having fun while working, which some people term as “work and hapiness” alongside other interesting scenes.

Per MOG’s words in the video, this project is going to be top-notch because King Sark had done justice to the beat.

The anticipation fever is ongoing, and Sark Nation as well as music lovers can’t wait to jam to this project.

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram

We de work 🇬🇧

A post shared by TheHighest➕ (@sarkodie) on

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Sarkodie, GuiltyBeatz fraternizes with global music giants in London

Sarkodie, GuiltyBeatz fraternizes with global music giants in London

3 days ago
Photo of AGAFEST 2020 to be hosted in South Africa for half a decade

AGAFEST 2020 to be hosted in South Africa for half a decade

4 days ago
Photo of Yaa Yaa launches debut album; Agoo

Yaa Yaa launches debut album; Agoo

4 days ago
Photo of Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: