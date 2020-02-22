Top Stories

KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

The tattoos on his arm represent every dead member of his family.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 seconds ago
KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders
KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders Photo credit: KiDi/fb

KiDi has opened up on the motivation behind the tattoos on his arm and has also clocked a new deal with Samsung.

Advertisement

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee who was speaking on the Class Drive (CD) on Accra based radio station Class91.3FM, the tattoos on his arm represent every dead member of his family.

Sharing the story behind his tattoos, he told the show host Prince Benjamin “The last time I came here, I didn’t have tattoos. Every stripe stands for a dead member of my family, so, every band is for mourning, this is my dad’s because that’s the biggest one and my two grand mums [My mum’s mum and dad’s mum].

“I have [on] my chest, I have Zane, that’s my son’s name and then I have Sugar, the name of my first album. It’s now symbolic; now, it’s like no matter how much I grow, if I’m fifty, I’ll always remember that it was iconic at a time in my life…” 

Furthermore, he is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Enjoyment’

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Yaa Yaa launches debut album; Agoo

Yaa Yaa launches debut album; Agoo

4 days ago
Photo of Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

4 days ago
Photo of 1 On 1: Celestine Donkor recounts worst day on stage at 3 Music Awards nominees Announcement event

1 On 1: Celestine Donkor recounts worst day on stage at 3 Music Awards nominees Announcement event

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: