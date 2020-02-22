KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

KiDi has opened up on the motivation behind the tattoos on his arm and has also clocked a new deal with Samsung.

Advertisement

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee who was speaking on the Class Drive (CD) on Accra based radio station Class91.3FM, the tattoos on his arm represent every dead member of his family.

Sharing the story behind his tattoos, he told the show host Prince Benjamin “The last time I came here, I didn’t have tattoos. Every stripe stands for a dead member of my family, so, every band is for mourning, this is my dad’s because that’s the biggest one and my two grand mums [My mum’s mum and dad’s mum].

“I have [on] my chest, I have Zane, that’s my son’s name and then I have Sugar, the name of my first album. It’s now symbolic; now, it’s like no matter how much I grow, if I’m fifty, I’ll always remember that it was iconic at a time in my life…”

Furthermore, he is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Enjoyment’

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!