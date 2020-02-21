Top Stories

Blakk Rasta belittles Samini; claims some artistes are doing ‘dead’ music

explained that music cloned on a computer other done being played live is dead

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 9 seconds ago
Blakk Rasta belittles Samini; claims some artistes are doing 'dead' music
Blakk Rasta belittles Samini; claims some artistes are doing 'dead' music Photo credit: Blakk Rasta/fb

Reggae act and Radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has claimed to be a better live music performer than Samini and others to be doing dead music.

Advertisement

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, the cultural activist explained that music cloned on a computer other done being played live is dead with the exemption of artiste doing Hip Hop and Dancehall genres.

He further claimed to be the best live performer currently, even belittling Samini – a renowned freestyler and unmatched stage performer.

“My energy is unsurpassed. Anybody who tries to pass that energy must have another heart. Samini is my junior”, he unapologetically claimed.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

3 days ago
Photo of 1 On 1: Celestine Donkor recounts worst day on stage at 3 Music Awards nominees Announcement event

1 On 1: Celestine Donkor recounts worst day on stage at 3 Music Awards nominees Announcement event

4 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Raz & Afla come together for a cosmic afro house journey

Raz & Afla come together for a cosmic afro house journey

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: