Blakk Rasta belittles Samini; claims some artistes are doing ‘dead’ music

Reggae act and Radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has claimed to be a better live music performer than Samini and others to be doing dead music.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, the cultural activist explained that music cloned on a computer other done being played live is dead with the exemption of artiste doing Hip Hop and Dancehall genres.

He further claimed to be the best live performer currently, even belittling Samini – a renowned freestyler and unmatched stage performer.

“My energy is unsurpassed. Anybody who tries to pass that energy must have another heart. Samini is my junior”, he unapologetically claimed.

