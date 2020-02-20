Top Stories

Wendy Shay unwinds in ‘Birthday Song’ visuals shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max!

She turns a ripe age of 24 today.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 seconds ago
Birthday Song by Wendy Shay
Birthday Song by Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay, the young talent with big accolades since her entry unto the Ghanaian music scene, is celebrating her birthday today with a free gift to all Ghanaians dubbed, Birthday Song.

Advertisement

As Wendy Shay turns a ripe age of 24, the multiple hitmaker is ready with visuals for her latest hit single which was entirely shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The upbeat tune is one that will get you tapping your feet and letting your hair down on the dancefloor.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz and video directed by Mickey Johnson under Rufftown Records.

All she demands as a birthday gift from you is to watch her video below on YouTube and stream or purchase ‘Birthday Song’ across all online stores and jam with it on your next birthday.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of Raz & Afla come together for a cosmic afro house journey

Raz & Afla come together for a cosmic afro house journey

4 days ago
Photo of MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

5 days ago
Photo of DJ Justice employs Stonebwoy, Fameye in new single; Danaase

DJ Justice employs Stonebwoy, Fameye in new single; Danaase

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: