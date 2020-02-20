Wendy Shay unwinds in ‘Birthday Song’ visuals shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max!

Wendy Shay, the young talent with big accolades since her entry unto the Ghanaian music scene, is celebrating her birthday today with a free gift to all Ghanaians dubbed, Birthday Song.

Advertisement

As Wendy Shay turns a ripe age of 24, the multiple hitmaker is ready with visuals for her latest hit single which was entirely shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The upbeat tune is one that will get you tapping your feet and letting your hair down on the dancefloor.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz and video directed by Mickey Johnson under Rufftown Records.

All she demands as a birthday gift from you is to watch her video below on YouTube and stream or purchase ‘Birthday Song’ across all online stores and jam with it on your next birthday.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!