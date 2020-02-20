Talent doesn’t pay in Ghana but it’s getting better – Epixode

Dancehall artiste, Epixode has stated in an interview that talent doesn’t pay in Ghana due to several reasons.

The ‘Avatar’ crooner categorically indicated that Ghanaians pay less attention to artistes who are talented.

Speaking on 3FM Drive with Giovanni Caleb, the multi-talented star noted that although the status quo is changing, there is still room for improvement.

”I think this is the time for me. Initially, Ghanaians didn’t open up their ears and minds to some of us. But now, its actually changing cos the masses listen and sing along word for word when we perform on stage.

It means they are now paying attention to lyrics. The thing is that talent doesn’t really pay in Ghana. It’s still there but it’s getting better”, he noted.

He also noted that the rebranding and changing his name didn’t affect his career.

”Rebranding didn’t affect my career. It actually doubled my fans and the respect they had for me.

When I debuted, I had a face painting which made me very recognizable everywhere I went. And the twist I also made to my name helped a lot”, he explained further.

The Dancehall musician born Theophilus Nii Arday, last year released a controversial song titled ‘Wahala Dey’ which touched on the state of Ghana’s economy.

He is currently promoting his new single titled, “Mene woa” which features rapper Sarkodie.

