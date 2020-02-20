Ogidi Brown confirms his hospitalization isn’t a publicity stunt

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ogidi Brown has proved that he is truly sick after claims that his hospitalization was a publicity stunt.

The OGB Music Boss has revealed that there is no way he will fake his sickness for hype.

He buttressed his claim with a video of him admitted at the hospital. Ogidi called on Ghanaians to pray for him

His rebuttal follows an unconfirmed report which indicated that Ogidi Brown’s disclosure of being hospitalized for about eight (8) days might not be true.

As we reported earlier, Adom FM presenter Mike2 hinted that the photo might be a scene from Ogidi’s upcoming video. However, he is resolute about his current condition.

Announcing his ill health some days ago, Ogidi Brown made a heartfelt appeal to the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo to reward him before he dies.

He further urged Ghanaians to celebrate him now and not wait till his death. Watch the video of him being hospitalized below:

