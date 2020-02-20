Top Stories

Ogidi Brown confirms his hospitalization isn’t a publicity stunt

Ogidi Brown confirms his hospitalization isn't a publicity stunt
Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ogidi Brown has proved that he is truly sick after claims that his hospitalization was a publicity stunt.

The OGB Music Boss has revealed that there is no way he will fake his sickness for hype.

He buttressed his claim with a video of him admitted at the hospital. Ogidi called on Ghanaians to pray for him

Celebrate me today, talk about me today, post my picture on social media today and wish me well, pray for me everywhere, Tv and Radio, i want to see this live, Dont let me die before my family will see you were a big fan, I've been admitted at hospital for 8days in serious condition, Mr President, Nana Akufo Addo @nakufoaddo this is Ogidibrown, a Ghanaian hiplife/highlife musician. Am the only physically challenged artiste in a wheelchair trying to build the hope of others to know disability is not an excuse, Mr President my problem is Ghana music authorities are cheating me too much, i started doing music commercially from 2016 and I've invested alot in music, but i haven't been nominated before, please i want you to reward me before i die, thank you Mr President thank you Ghana.

His rebuttal follows an unconfirmed report which indicated that Ogidi Brown’s disclosure of being hospitalized for about eight (8) days might not be true.

As we reported earlier, Adom FM presenter Mike2 hinted that the photo might be a scene from Ogidi’s upcoming video. However, he is resolute about his current condition.

Announcing his ill health some days ago, Ogidi Brown made a heartfelt appeal to the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo to reward him before he dies.

He further urged Ghanaians to celebrate him now and not wait till his death. Watch the video of him being hospitalized below:

