Kwabena Kwabena nullifies the existence of broken heart

The voice of Ghanaian love songs, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena has opened up on his relationship experience.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the ‘Obaa’ hitmaker stated that no lady has ever broken his heart.

According to him, the signs of a relationship not working are visible from the beginning.

“Mainly relationships suffer when one partner is not being honest, faithful or truthful. I want to believe so.

The only reason why one is broken-hearted is because a partner was not honest or faithful,” he said.

The ‘Tokro’ crooner further added: “The signs of being cheated on are always there.

You would catch them cheating once, twice or more and you will still forgive them…so if the relationship doesn’t work, you cannot say you have been broken-hearted because from the start things were not okay.”

Coincidentally, the musician has been in multiple relationships which did not work.

