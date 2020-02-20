Top Stories

Empress Gifty pitches Celestine Donkor for VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year

Celestine has earned 5 nominations at the 2020 3 Music Awards & is the reigning NGMA Artiste of the Year.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 seconds ago
Empress Gifty pitches Celestine Donkor for VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year
Empress Gifty pitches Celestine Donkor for VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year

Empress Gifty has named fellow gospel musician Celestine Donkor as her “Gospel Artiste of the Year” for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

2019 was a successful year for Celestine Donkor and one of the best years in her career so far.

She dominated the gospel music fraternity and charts with her song “Agbebolo” which translates as “Bread of Life” which features youngster, Nhyiraba Gideon.

She earned five nominations at this year’s 3 Music Awards including “Female Act of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year” and “Gospel Artiste of the Year”.

To add to her success, Empress Gifty named her the overall “Gospel Artiste of the Year 2020”.

Empress made this known through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 18.

She shared a video of her and Celestine at Charterhouse’s 20th anniversary celebration held yesterday at its head office in Accra.

“Live at CharterHouse @20 thanksgiving Breakfast, with my Gospel Artiste of the year 2020 @celestinedonkormusic,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

5 days ago
Photo of DJ Justice employs Stonebwoy, Fameye in new single; Danaase

DJ Justice employs Stonebwoy, Fameye in new single; Danaase

6 days ago
Photo of 10 Love songs to spice up your Val’s Day

10 Love songs to spice up your Val’s Day

6 days ago
Photo of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to share stage with Lil Wayne, Nelly, others at Beale Street Music Festival

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to share stage with Lil Wayne, Nelly, others at Beale Street Music Festival

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: