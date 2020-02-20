Empress Gifty pitches Celestine Donkor for VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year

Empress Gifty has named fellow gospel musician Celestine Donkor as her “Gospel Artiste of the Year” for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

2019 was a successful year for Celestine Donkor and one of the best years in her career so far.

She dominated the gospel music fraternity and charts with her song “Agbebolo” which translates as “Bread of Life” which features youngster, Nhyiraba Gideon.

She earned five nominations at this year’s 3 Music Awards including “Female Act of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year” and “Gospel Artiste of the Year”.

To add to her success, Empress Gifty named her the overall “Gospel Artiste of the Year 2020”.

Empress made this known through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 18.

She shared a video of her and Celestine at Charterhouse’s 20th anniversary celebration held yesterday at its head office in Accra.

“Live at CharterHouse @20 thanksgiving Breakfast, with my Gospel Artiste of the year 2020 @celestinedonkormusic,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!