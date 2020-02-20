Despite’s son’s wedding was beautiful but I prefer court signing – MzVee

‘ MzVee has said that although the wedding of the son of Kwame Despite was beautiful, she does not prefer something like that.

The wedding ceremony between Kennedy Osei and Tracy Ameyaw was the talk of the town last weekend as they displayed wealth.

People were of the view that such show of wealth was not needed whiles others were of the view that if there’s wealth there’s the need to flaunt it.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based OKAY FM, MzVee mentioned that the wedding was beautiful from the photos and videos she saw on the internet.

However, she prefers somethings small because all her life has been public and therefore she needs some privacy with the event which is once in a lifetime.

She disclosed that all she wants is to sign in a court after which she spends some quality time with her family.

“The photos I saw online of Despite’s son’s wedding was beautiful. I’m someone who does not like such big things so I will not want something as big as their wedding. I will just sign in court,” she said

