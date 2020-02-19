Strongman, Opanka embark on CSR in their alma mater

While celebrities are currently chastising the FDA on their ban on endorsing alcoholic beverages & how it has affected their income, rappers Opanka & Strongman have rather decided to win the hearts of fans by spreading love on Val’s day to school children.

Ghanaian rap sensation, Opanka took time off his schedules to show love to pupils of Twedaase Primary School on Val’s day.

The school, located in the Tema East Municipality, is the alma mater of the multiple award-winning artiste, as he shared many goodies including chocolates, mathematical sets, among others, with pupils of the school.

”I realized these kids wouldn’t have any love on Vals days so I decided to make them feel loved on this special day and hope it would inspire them become great future leaders,” Opanka said.

He is expected to release his first single of the year titled ”Blow My Mind” which features another music sensation Kelvynboy.

On the other hand, Rapper Strongman also donated exercise books among other items to the Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

Being a former student of the institution, Strongman said, “it has always been a dream to give back to the society and in view of this I will be giving 5000 books to students as my project this year,” he noted.

According to the rapper, the donation would go beyond his alma mater – other schools will also benefit from the exercise.

