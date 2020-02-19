Sarkodie, GuiltyBeatz fraternizes with global music giants in London

Top Stories

The event which celebrates Black British Culture in music was held on February 16, 2020 in London, England.

Ghana’s biggest music export, Sarkodie over the weekend engaged with top music moguls at YouTube Music Excellence brunch held in London, England.

Notable amongst them was the current head of YouTube Music, Mr Cohen, former head of Def Jam, the label which housed JAY-Z, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Nas, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and other top American artistes.

The Ghanaian rapper met him during YouTube Music Excellence brunch hosted by Lyor Cohen and YouTube Music Director of Urban Music, Tuma Basa.

The event which celebrates Black British Culture in music was held on February 16, 2020 in London, England.

Sarkodie shared a video from the brunch with the caption: “At the @youtubemusic brunch … shouts to the big man @lyorcohen … @GuiltyBeatz I see you.”

The event was attended by top industry people across the globe including Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, Nigerian afro-pop star Reekado Banks and British singer Ella Eyre.

