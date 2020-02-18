Highlife meets Dancehall; Nana Acheampong eyes a Shatta Wale collabo

Ace Highlifer, Ernest Owoahene Nana Acheampong aka Nana Acheampong has hinted on the comeback of the famous, Lumba Brothers.

Nana Acheampong says he’s currently working on a song with Daddy Lumba which will soon be released.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Akuma FM, the Champion Lover Boy as he is affectionately called noted that he is currently in the studios with Daddy Lumba.

” Daddy Lumba and I are still in the studios. We took a break and we’ve now decided to return to the studios this 2020. We’re working this out.

Lumba Brothers comeback will be something special so when we’re back whatever we put out there should be big. We’re still working on it and this year will be big for our fans.” He stated

On working with dancehall star, Shatta Wale, Nana Acheampong said: “A collaboration with Shatta Wale is something I’m planning to do.

It’s still in the pipeline so I can’t really say much on it. My team is currently working on getting Shatta Wale to work with me on one of my projects.”

Nana Acheampong is known for his unique craft on the microphone.

He is also the other half of the famous Lumba brothers who popularized Burger highlife in Ghana.

