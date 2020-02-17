Ofori Amponsah evades accusers with performance at Kofi B’s 1-week

The one-week observation of the passing of highlife musician Kofi B, held at Achimota De-Temple, saw Ofori Amponsah pay homage & perform to all gathered.

Musician Ofori Amponsah is one person whose name was dragged consistently into all the drama that came up after the demise of Kofi B in the Central Region recently.

He, however, adopted a very calm posture to fight all the odds that came his way in the media space by granting one or two interviews to debunk the stories that suggested he had a hand in Kofi B’s death.

Well, after washing his hands clean, he also made an appearance at the one-week observation rites which came off at the De Temple social center in Achimota, February 16, 2020.

The event was attended by a number of well-wishers, friends, family, chiefs and celebrities.

Kofi B, born Kofi Boakye Yiadom, died on February 2, 2020, in Cape Coast, where he had gone to perform at the birthday ceremony of the chief of Abease Dominase.

According to close sources, he complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat the night he and his friend Kofi Nti arrived at Abease. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died before arrival.

Many of the people who attended the event shed tears as they mourned the musician who has been labeled ‘legend’ by some industry folks.

