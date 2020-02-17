Don Cemon sweeps Urban Song of the Year award at NGMA with; Aseda
He beat competition from the likes of Akesse Brempong, Celestine Donkor, Paa Boateng & a few others.
Don Cemon, frontline artist for SkyView Entertainment was among the many winners at the 3rd edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA).
Although nominated in two different categories, the Wonderful Jesus
hitmaker picked up the award for Urban Song Of The Year with the Ampong
assisted single Aseda.
He beat competition from other big stars including Akesse Brempong,
Celestine Donkor, Paa Boateng and a few others.
His declaration as a winner was met with huge cheers from patrons present.
Born Simon Osei, the Bless Me hitmaker released a 12 track album
Wonderful Jesus which featured stars including Obaapa Christy and Ampong.
Watch the video for Aseda from below:
