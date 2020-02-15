Top Stories

MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 14 seconds ago
MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love
MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love. Photo Credit: MS.ABA

Every Friday of February, the Dutch-Ghanaian musician and award-winning radio-personality, MS.ABA will be spreading love!

Advertisement

Starting from the 14th of February 2020, Dutch-Ghanaian musician, MS.ABA will release 3 personally produced records, collectively entitled: The Love Bundle.

The Love Bundle will be shared on YouTube, Soundcloud and Aftown every Friday of February in MS.ABA’s own way of spreading love.

While Valentine’s Day is known for its romantic celebration or sometimes a lonely day, MS. ABA acknowledges that “Every person can use some hope, motivation and a lot of love. Especially a lot of God’s love.”

The Love Bundle is all about sharing the love that got the singer through some of the hardest times in her life.

MS.ABA plans to release her debut EP Rooted, introduces Afrocentric soul, a fusion of West-African rhythms, in June 2020.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of 1 on 1: Kuami Eugene hints on exiting Lynx Entertainment

1 on 1: Kuami Eugene hints on exiting Lynx Entertainment

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 6: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 6: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Photo of Merqury Quaye to Shut Down Osu on Vals Day

Merqury Quaye to Shut Down Osu on Vals Day

6 days ago
Photo of Skrewfaze out with new single off upcoming album; Too Fast

Skrewfaze out with new single off upcoming album; Too Fast

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: