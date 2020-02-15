MS.ABA fills February up with pure Love

Every Friday of February, the Dutch-Ghanaian musician and award-winning radio-personality, MS.ABA will be spreading love!

Starting from the 14th of February 2020, Dutch-Ghanaian musician, MS.ABA will release 3 personally produced records, collectively entitled: The Love Bundle.

The Love Bundle will be shared on YouTube, Soundcloud and Aftown every Friday of February in MS.ABA’s own way of spreading love.

While Valentine’s Day is known for its romantic celebration or sometimes a lonely day, MS. ABA acknowledges that “Every person can use some hope, motivation and a lot of love. Especially a lot of God’s love.”

The Love Bundle is all about sharing the love that got the singer through some of the hardest times in her life.

MS.ABA plans to release her debut EP Rooted, introduces Afrocentric soul, a fusion of West-African rhythms, in June 2020.

