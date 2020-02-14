DJ Justice employs Stonebwoy, Fameye in new single; Danaase

Burniton Music Group Artiste Disc Jockey, DJ Justice collaborates with BMG label owner, Stonebwoy and New sensation, Fameye on a soothing single titled, “Danaase”.

Advertisement

“Danaase” a titled culled from the Akan dialect from Ghana which literally means “Give Thanks” is a high life song with overtones of modern sounds originating from Ghana and its sub-regions with instrumentation originally programmed by Samsney.

The song which features Stonebwoy and Fameye highlights on the need for every individual to inculcate the habit of appreciating every gesture rendered to them.

The official audio of “Danaase” by DJ Justice featuring Stonebwoy and Fameye is out and available on all local and international digital stores.

He urges us to listen and hopes this message through music works positively to enhance every individual.

Born Justice Kweku Essuman, he has strategically created the niche for himself as the best and ever-working artiste DJ.

He is currently the official artiste DJ for Ghanaian BET Award Winner,

Stonebwoy and officially signed onto BLS Studio and Burniton Music Group.

Connect with DJ Justice across all social media platforms via: @DJJusticeGh

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!