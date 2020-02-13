See KiDi’s latest drip as he hangs out with Joselyn Dumas

Ghana’s only verified Sugar Daddy, KiDi has been spotted in vintage pants at a Samsung unveiling event with TV personality Joselyn Dumas.

His new drip as evidenced in his latest ‘Enjoyment’ audiovisual seems to bring back the ever popular ‘hold my thighs and leave my legs’ trouser style that was dominant in the decades preceding the millennium year of 2000.

What do you think of the Adiepena crooner’s latest drip and fashion sense? Will it be influential and a trend setter in the GH fashion scene or an attempt in futility?

