This Mizter Okyere song is the right fit for your Val’s Day playlist

Mizter Okyere has released a song that will fit into your Valentine’s Day playlist with ease while also making it difficult for you to skip to the next song on your list.

Advertisement

Assembling some of the best sound engineers in the country, Kaywa, Robo and Obolo Bass, Mizter Okyere’s Soul Jazz master piece is a work of art that he specifically released for the season of love

The 2019 VGMA instrumentalist of the year will hope this song will heal all souls that listen to it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!