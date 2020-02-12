I will like to be remembered for more than the music – Reggie Rockstone

Hiplife’s Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, has revealed in an interview that he would love to be remembered for being more than just a musician.

Advertisement

He disclosed that aside the music he is also a philanthropist who would like to change the world genuinely and not to just brag.

“We need to help one another. I love people. We all go to church but I want to be remembered for more than the music, as one who was compassionate”, he stated.

Though he had released music for quite a while now, he made it known that he was still relevant enough to be interviewed at that point in time.

It is an inevitable fact that Ghanaians would forever remember a legend like Reggie Rockstone for his music but he seeks to also be remembered for his good works.

Either way, he is worth celebrating now that he is alive so let’s show a true Ghanaian music legend some love before he passes on.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!