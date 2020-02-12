Top Stories
Guru tours USA YouTube & Audiomack offices after inventing AFRO ROCK genre
Ace Rapper, Guru is connecting his new song/genre AFRO ROCK to people from other parts of the world.
He is currently in the USA for a Media Tour and his first stop was the YouTube and Audiomack offices.
Watch the new video for Afro Rock below:
