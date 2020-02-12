Top Stories

Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up

Kula hits the streets

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 7 mins ago
Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up
Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up.

Weeks after releasing Meye Yie to motivate the youth to strive harder in 2020, rapper Kula has been seen hawking on the streets of the capital.

Advertisement

In exclusive pictures, the rapper is selling with a basket whiles also negotiating his wares to his buyers.

Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up
Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up

Kula, in a bid not to be recognized easily, put on a beanie to shield portions of his face to road users.

Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up
Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up

Kula might have used himself to serve as the example to everyone that one should strive on any field they find themselves or he could simply be broke.

Meye Yie featuring Medikal (Meye Yie means I will Prosper) is a song that most Ghanaians can relate to and has since become a street anthem.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Kula takes out Sarkodie, M.anifest & Medikal from his top 3 rappers

Kula takes out Sarkodie, M.anifest & Medikal from his top 3 rappers

5 days ago
Photo of Major! FC Barcelona enjoy Shatta Wale’s Borjor

Major! FC Barcelona enjoy Shatta Wale’s Borjor

6 days ago
Photo of How can you take me out of Best Performer category? – Kuami Eugene to 3 Music Awards

How can you take me out of Best Performer category? – Kuami Eugene to 3 Music Awards

6 days ago
Photo of Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon

Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: