Exclusive! Photos of Kula selling on the streets pop up.

Weeks after releasing Meye Yie to motivate the youth to strive harder in 2020, rapper Kula has been seen hawking on the streets of the capital.

In exclusive pictures, the rapper is selling with a basket whiles also negotiating his wares to his buyers.

Kula, in a bid not to be recognized easily, put on a beanie to shield portions of his face to road users.

Kula might have used himself to serve as the example to everyone that one should strive on any field they find themselves or he could simply be broke.

Meye Yie featuring Medikal (Meye Yie means I will Prosper) is a song that most Ghanaians can relate to and has since become a street anthem.

