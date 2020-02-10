Wendy Shay swerves critics with apt response to prophecy

Wendy Shay is in the news again for pulling a fast one on critics by rather visiting Prophet Akwesi Appiah who prophesied about an impending kidnap that will befall her.

The “CTD” hitmaker, after storming the premises of the Newlife Kingdom Chapel during church service, expressed her utmost gratitude to the prophet for revelation about her.

Wendy said the prophecy about her being kidnapped was a confirmation of what is being heard and seen for some time now, hence her visit to the church was to thank God for his love for her and also to thank the man of God.

She drew an analogy of how the grace of God supersedes commonsense and later worshiped the Lord with a song.

Some few days ago, Prophet Akwesi Appiah said during a church service that he had had revelations about events of serial kidnapping in Ghana.

He mentioned Wendy Shay as one of the people targeted, adding that she would be used for money rituals.

In a video, Wendy Shay’s mother intimated that she had been cautioned by someone about plans to kidnap her daughter.

Watch the video below:

