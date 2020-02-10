Top Stories

Wendy Shay swerves critics with apt response to prophecy

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Wendy Shay swerves critics with apt response to prophecy
Wendy Shay swerves critics with apt response to prophecy Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram

Wendy Shay is in the news again for pulling a fast one on critics by rather visiting Prophet Akwesi Appiah who prophesied about an impending kidnap that will befall her.

Advertisement

The “CTD” hitmaker, after storming the premises of the Newlife Kingdom Chapel during church service, expressed her utmost gratitude to the prophet for revelation about her.

Wendy said the prophecy about her being kidnapped was a confirmation of what is being heard and seen for some time now, hence her visit to the church was to thank God for his love for her and also to thank the man of God.

She drew an analogy of how the grace of God supersedes commonsense and later worshiped the Lord with a song.

Some few days ago, Prophet Akwesi Appiah said during a church service that he had had revelations about events of serial kidnapping in Ghana.

He mentioned Wendy Shay as one of the people targeted, adding that she would be used for money rituals.

In a video, Wendy Shay’s mother intimated that she had been cautioned by someone about plans to kidnap her daughter.

Watch the video below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year

How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year

3rd January 2020
Photo of Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

23rd December 2019
Photo of The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

17th December 2019
Photo of Video: C. T. D by Wendy Shay

Video: C. T. D by Wendy Shay

2nd December 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: