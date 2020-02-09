Skrewfaze out with new single off upcoming album; Too Fast

In anticipation of his upcoming album ‘Better Days’, later this year, Skrewfaze has revisited his roots by releasing a party-popping jam, Too Fast

His hardcore fans who thought he had left his up tempo vibes will be in for a treat as the single is just a teaser of what’s to come when the whole album is released.

The song titled ‘Too Fast’, has a positive and inspirational message and a sure bet for the dance floors.

It is sure to be another anthem for the coastal areas as usual, where Skrewfaze is like a king to his fans!

Find it across digital stores here

