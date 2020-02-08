JMJ releases Afrobeats version of Riddim of the GODS

JMJ has released the Afrobeats version of his Riddim of the GODS featuring Akwaboah, Jah Lead, Kurl Songx, Kamelyeon, Jupitar and Jah Amber.

JMJ won the hearts of his colleague Producers when the first album (Hiphop) on Riddim of the GODS and later following it with the Divas Edition to celebrate and highlight the young female acts.

Take a listen here on Boom Play: https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/7353523

Early this week he dropped his 3rd album for the project – the Afrobeats album, the third he’s dropped on the project out of 5 albums recorded, with 34 songs listed for all.

Riddim of the gods is JMJ’s initiative to put together the greats in all music spheres arranged by genres on one beat (instrumental), otherwise classified as “Riddim”.

All songs on the project are exclusively hosted ob Boom Play music app available on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

