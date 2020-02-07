Kula takes out Sarkodie, M.anifest & Medikal from his top 3 rappers

Rapper Kula has shunned Sarkodie, M.anifest, and Medikal from his list of top 3 Ghanaian rappers.

Advertisement

The 2019 VGMA unsung artist made this list during a Q&A on his social media pages.

Kula, who has a song with Medikal and also recorded a peace song during Sarkodie & M.anifest’s beef, listed TeePhlow, ToyBoi, and Grawa as his top 3 Ghanaian rappers

Its difficult to choose the Best. But my top 3 dierr Teephlow, ToyBoi, Grawa. #AskKula https://t.co/hqO70s0AuE — 👑 Kula #MeyeYie ft. Medikal [out now] (@kulaGH) February 6, 2020

So I for do song with only the artistes I mention?? #AskKula https://t.co/I2fAJYvIrb — 👑 Kula #MeyeYie ft. Medikal [out now] (@kulaGH) February 6, 2020

Weeks earlier, Kula released a rap motivational song titled Meye Yie, on which he featured Medikal.

Meye Yie, which means “I will Prosper”, is a phrase that most Ghanaians can relate to and has since become a street anthem.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!