Kimilist kick starts 2020 with a new song titled; Borkor Borkor

Kimilist kick starts 2020 with a new song titled; Borkor Borkor
Photo Credit: Kimilist

Mimlife Records act, Kimilist starts 2020 with a brand jam he calls &’Borkor Borkor’. 

The song title which is translated as ‘Slow Slow’ describes how he wants to be treated by his lover. 

The Afro-themed song was produced by in house producer Webiejustdidit.

