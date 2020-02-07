Kimilist kick starts 2020 with a new song titled; Borkor Borkor

Mimlife Records act, Kimilist starts 2020 with a brand jam he calls &’Borkor Borkor’.

The song title which is translated as ‘Slow Slow’ describes how he wants to be treated by his lover.

The Afro-themed song was produced by in house producer Webiejustdidit.

