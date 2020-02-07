Top Stories

Gyakie locksdown Bisa Kdei on new love jam; Sor Mi Mu

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Gyakie locksdown Bisa Kdei on new love jam; Sor Mi Mu
Gyakie locksdown Bisa Kdei on new love jam; Sor Mi Mu Photo: Julius Tornyi / @commonjuls 2020

Talented singer-songwriter, Gyakie is out with a new jam titled, ‘Sor Mi Mu’ featuring multi-award-winning Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei.

Advertisement

Produced by iPappi, it’s a love song expressing how one has fallen in love unselfishly and demands her partner to hold on, embracing her tightly.

Gyakie draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her, allowing many to connect with her great lyrical content and soothing sounds.

Gyakie is an Afro-fusion artist with a mission. She has worked really hard and you can feel her love for music in this single.

Many will be able to relate to the words as she portrays African music as a global sound using her voice and ability to write to help shape the culture.

Watch lyric video below and stream here

Connect with Gyakie on all social media networks:
Twitter: @Gyakie_ | Instagram: gyakie_ | Facebook: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 1 On 1: Gyakie’s uniqueness transcends her peculiar vocals

1 On 1: Gyakie’s uniqueness transcends her peculiar vocals

29th August 2019
Photo of Audio: Anybody (Burna Boy Cover) by Gyakie

Audio: Anybody (Burna Boy Cover) by Gyakie

28th August 2019
Photo of 2019 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

18th August 2019
Photo of 2019 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

11th August 2019

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: