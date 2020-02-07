Gyakie locksdown Bisa Kdei on new love jam; Sor Mi Mu

Talented singer-songwriter, Gyakie is out with a new jam titled, ‘Sor Mi Mu’ featuring multi-award-winning Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei.

Produced by iPappi, it’s a love song expressing how one has fallen in love unselfishly and demands her partner to hold on, embracing her tightly.

Gyakie draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her, allowing many to connect with her great lyrical content and soothing sounds.

Gyakie is an Afro-fusion artist with a mission. She has worked really hard and you can feel her love for music in this single.

Many will be able to relate to the words as she portrays African music as a global sound using her voice and ability to write to help shape the culture.

