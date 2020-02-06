Top Stories

Watch as Sarkodie unboxes fresh BET Best International Flow plaque

After conquering all in October last year, Sarkodie has finally had his trophy delivered to him.

Sarkodie has received the Best International Flow award he won at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards.

Sarkodie was nominated in the newly created Best International Flow category alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

After conquering all at a colorful ceremony held at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, October last year, Sarkodie has finally had his trophy delivered to him.

The rapper made the announcement on Instagram as he shared a video clip which captured him unveiling the plaque.

Sarkodie during his acceptance speech at the epic event dedicated the award to his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi).

He used the opportunity to urge the world to visit Ghana as part of the Year of Return celebrations.

“I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home,” he said.

