Top Stories

How can you take me out of Best Performer category? – Kuami Eugene to 3 Music Awards

Although he was pleased with the 5 nominations, he was rather surprised that he wasn't included in 2 categories

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 seconds ago
How can you take me out of Best Performer category - Kuami Eugene on 3 Music Awards snub
How can you take me out of Best Performer category - Kuami Eugene on 3 Music Awards snub Photo Credit: Kuami Eugene

Talking to Ghanamusic.com on our 1 on 1 interview session, Ghana’s Rockstar Kuami Eugene has expressed his disappointment in organizers of 3 Music awards.

Advertisement

The ‘Turn Up’ crooner instigated that although he was pleased with the 5 nominations he got, he was rather surprised that he wasn’t included in the Best Performer and Male Act of the Year category which he deserved to win.

“I Don’t know what went into the decisions they made there. I want to know which people are in there. I mean how can you take me out of Best Performer?

I mean the whole of this December, my viewers everywhere, people were saying jeez Kuami Eugene’s performance now is just too crazy and I’m not part of the Best Performer category?

Who are they? Which people are in those categories?

He finally resolved to the fact that some people have organized their own scheme and are entitled to their own choices and hence, whatever happens is cool with him.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of More rap tunes for 2020 as DopeNation hint of dropping a hip-hop EP in April

More rap tunes for 2020 as DopeNation hint of dropping a hip-hop EP in April

2 days ago
Photo of Quodjoe debuts with No Stressing

Quodjoe debuts with No Stressing

2 days ago
Photo of Ladenberg Clinton debuts with a soul-stirring single; Overflow

Ladenberg Clinton debuts with a soul-stirring single; Overflow

2 days ago
Photo of Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards

Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: