How can you take me out of Best Performer category? – Kuami Eugene to 3 Music Awards

Talking to Ghanamusic.com on our 1 on 1 interview session, Ghana’s Rockstar Kuami Eugene has expressed his disappointment in organizers of 3 Music awards.

The ‘Turn Up’ crooner instigated that although he was pleased with the 5 nominations he got, he was rather surprised that he wasn’t included in the Best Performer and Male Act of the Year category which he deserved to win.

“I Don’t know what went into the decisions they made there. I want to know which people are in there. I mean how can you take me out of Best Performer?

I mean the whole of this December, my viewers everywhere, people were saying jeez Kuami Eugene’s performance now is just too crazy and I’m not part of the Best Performer category?

Who are they? Which people are in those categories?

He finally resolved to the fact that some people have organized their own scheme and are entitled to their own choices and hence, whatever happens is cool with him.

