Everything about Africa is ‘Susupon’, leaders don’t help others rise – Sherifa Gunu

She fumed that someone might have money that can develop 10 communities but refuse to help.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian soul musician, Sherifatu Gunu, has opinionated that Africans are not poor but rather the problem with us is hypocrisy.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa on Happy FM’s political show Epahoa Daben, she explained that her reason for being on the show is to talk about the actual issue with politicians and Africans which she claims is hypocrisy, and the reason for our downfall, which is ‘susupon’.

‘’Everything we do is filled with hypocrisy and everything about Africa is susupon. The message I am sending across is about susupons. If we don’t stand up seriously, the world will end one day and we will leave this earth as failures’’, she exclaimed.

Sherifa commented that her agenda is ‘susuponing’ and hypocrisy because in Africa, leaders have the mindset and habit of not allowing others get to the top and that is what is pulling Africa down.

She commented that someone might have enough money that can develop about ten communities but refuse to help others to live as good a life as they are living.

The musician advised that the leaders and people of Africa change their mindset on the things they believe are right, but are actually killing people, and to stop doing things only for personal gains or only for their families.

Sherifa Gunu is currently promoting her new single dubbed ‘Susupon’ and promises to tour the whole of Africa to put out her message.

