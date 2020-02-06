Top Stories

Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon
Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Singer Efya, after chalking 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry has decided to introduce another side of her, Big Dragon, that she has hidden from us.

Announcing this on social media, Efya didn’t hide the fact that she was scared of the new journey she is on whiles also being excited about the possibilities that Big Dragon will bring.

I have always believed there was two of me… but there was always a part of me that I was afraid to show … due to standards that has been set for Efya… The Queen.” – Efya

Efya will release a new song under the name Big Dragon on Friday 7th February, 2020.

