Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon

Singer Efya, after chalking 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry has decided to introduce another side of her, Big Dragon, that she has hidden from us.

Announcing this on social media, Efya didn’t hide the fact that she was scared of the new journey she is on whiles also being excited about the possibilities that Big Dragon will bring.

“I have always believed there was two of me… but there was always a part of me that I was afraid to show … due to standards that has been set for Efya… The Queen.” – Efya

The Amazing Producers And All The Artist Around The Continent That Have Supported Me With Collaborations and Advice, Supporting my events and Touring with them .. I Appreciate You All..This is To Say A Big Thank You .. IT HAS BEEN 10 Years OR MORE since I won my First VGMA 🥇 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) February 6, 2020

And I Love Her she Has Come soo Far.. And Is Still going .. But she wants to share with u… another part of her self .

Big Dragon has no boundaries when it comes to the music .

She sings it as it comes from with in the soul, from the tears and the pain and the joy and the hurt — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) February 6, 2020

That part of me that has been sheltered..

I want to let her free to sing her jazz!! Free to sing her soul and melodies that feel like air … I like that girl .. she’s something else ..😊



So come with me on the journey.. I must say I’m scared and excited at the same time . — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) February 6, 2020

@BIGDRAG71198001 Drops her first song tomorrow



Fracture

Produced by @kuvie_

WE MOVE

FOLLOW @BIGDRAG71198001

Thank you ❤️ — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) February 6, 2020

Efya will release a new song under the name Big Dragon on Friday 7th February, 2020.

