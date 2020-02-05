LordPaper's Asabone hints a blend of a Daddy Lumba & Michael Jackson flair

LordPaper has released an ’80s inspired soul-infused Hi-life song “Asabone” on Monday, 3rd February 2020 sampled from Daddy Lumba’s ‘Akwanoma’ which got him trending on Twitter Ghana instantly.

Fresh off his hit single to fame “Atta Adwoa,” Bossom P. Yung and LordPaper takes us back in the soul-filled and Hi-life video for “Asabone.”

Inspired by the legendary Daddy Lumba, LordPaper features the red hair sensation, Bossom P Yung in this musical masterpiece, with video directions coming from visual genius Oskhari.

Lorpaper, known for his soothing voice and creativity did mention that “Asabone” is a project dedicated to arguably the greatest hi-life show performer alive, Daddy Lumba.

Funky dancers, shinny wears and Afros, the background performers get their 80s groves on, whiles the two artistes also display their moves, getting it down to the funky sounds underneath the disco theme.

Lordpaper earlier in the week teased fans with video samples of the song and released it on Monday, sending social media in a meltdown, with fans and industry players giving the North K rapper all the plaudits.

Daddy Lumba’s original version

“Asabone” is the latest single from LordPaper in 2020, which has started climbing music video charts just two days after it’s initial release.

Lord Paper has hinted that 2020 will be a very good year for his camp as he continues from where he left off in 2019 with his debut Double EP, Somewhere In North K.

It enjoyed massive airplay and reviews such as Dzigbordi, Love No Catch you before, What Girls Really Like and Beautiful Day.

