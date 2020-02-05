Top Stories

LordPaper's Asabone hints a blend of a Daddy Lumba & Michael Jackson flair

Funky dancers, shinny wears and Afros, the background performers get their 80s groves on.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
LordPaper's Asabone hints a blend of a Daddy Lumba & Michael Jackson flair
LordPaper's Asabone hints a blend of a Daddy Lumba & Michael Jackson flair Photo Credit: Auzy Media/YouTube

LordPaper has released an ’80s inspired soul-infused Hi-life song “Asabone” on Monday, 3rd February 2020 sampled from Daddy Lumba’s ‘Akwanoma’ which got him trending on Twitter Ghana instantly.

Advertisement

Fresh off his hit single to fame “Atta Adwoa,” Bossom P. Yung and LordPaper takes us back in the soul-filled and Hi-life video for “Asabone.”

Inspired by the legendary Daddy Lumba, LordPaper features the red hair sensation, Bossom P Yung in this musical masterpiece, with video directions coming from visual genius Oskhari.

Lorpaper, known for his soothing voice and creativity did mention that “Asabone” is a project dedicated to arguably the greatest hi-life show performer alive, Daddy Lumba.

Funky dancers, shinny wears and Afros, the background performers get their 80s groves on, whiles the two artistes also display their moves, getting it down to the funky sounds underneath the disco theme.

Lordpaper earlier in the week teased fans with video samples of the song and released it on Monday, sending social media in a meltdown, with fans and industry players giving the North K rapper all the plaudits.

Daddy Lumba’s original version

“Asabone” is the latest single from LordPaper in 2020, which has started climbing music video charts just two days after it’s initial release.

Lord Paper has hinted that 2020 will be a very good year for his camp as he continues from where he left off in 2019 with his debut Double EP, Somewhere In North K.

It enjoyed massive airplay and reviews such as Dzigbordi, Love No Catch you before, What Girls Really Like and Beautiful Day.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

6 days ago
Photo of I am very capable of writing my songs!!! – Krymi rebuts Kurl Songx

I am very capable of writing my songs!!! – Krymi rebuts Kurl Songx

6 days ago
Photo of I was about to feature Shatta Wale on Dw3 but Kaywa gave it to Krymi & Mr Drew – Kurl Songx

I was about to feature Shatta Wale on Dw3 but Kaywa gave it to Krymi & Mr Drew – Kurl Songx

6 days ago
Photo of Edem features Sarkodie, Efya, Patoranking, Davido on upcoming Reggae & Afrobeat albums this year

Edem features Sarkodie, Efya, Patoranking, Davido on upcoming Reggae & Afrobeat albums this year

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: