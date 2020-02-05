Top Stories

Fantana confirms love for rich footballers as she was spotted with Afriyie Acquah

The video of them chilling hasn’t been shared by either of them & has left fans wondering why.

Fantana confirms love for rich footballers as she was spotted with Afriyie Acquah
Photo Credit: Fantana/Facebook

Rufftown Records signee, Fantana, after admitting to Ghanamusic.com that her celebrity crush is Paul Pogba, has been spotted in Turkey having a good time with Afriyie Acquah.

It is obvious that the ‘Rich Gyal Anthem’ crooner has a thing for successful footballers after recently beefing label mate Wendy Shay.

The video shows the 22-year-old sitting in a van with the Ghanaian footballer who can be seen drinking, singing and dancing as they have fun in the vehicle that seemed to have a plush limousine interior.

The video which wasn’t shared by Fantana nor Afriyie Acquah has left fans wondering when the pair became good friends to a point of hanging out this way.

Afriyie Acquah who currently plays for Yeni Malatyaspor FC based in Turkey was once married to Amanda Acquah which saw them having a messy divorce.

A couple of scandals rocked their relationship from leaked nude videos of Amanda to a leaked audiotape that revealed she was cheating on him with Jordan Ayew.

Watch video of Fantana chilling with Afriyie Acquah in Turkey below:

