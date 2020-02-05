Fantana confirms love for rich footballers as she was spotted with Afriyie Acquah

Rufftown Records signee, Fantana, after admitting to Ghanamusic.com that her celebrity crush is Paul Pogba, has been spotted in Turkey having a good time with Afriyie Acquah.

It is obvious that the ‘Rich Gyal Anthem’ crooner has a thing for successful footballers after recently beefing label mate Wendy Shay.

The video shows the 22-year-old sitting in a van with the Ghanaian footballer who can be seen drinking, singing and dancing as they have fun in the vehicle that seemed to have a plush limousine interior.

The video which wasn’t shared by Fantana nor Afriyie Acquah has left fans wondering when the pair became good friends to a point of hanging out this way.

Afriyie Acquah who currently plays for Yeni Malatyaspor FC based in Turkey was once married to Amanda Acquah which saw them having a messy divorce.

A couple of scandals rocked their relationship from leaked nude videos of Amanda to a leaked audiotape that revealed she was cheating on him with Jordan Ayew.

Watch video of Fantana chilling with Afriyie Acquah in Turkey below:

