More rap tunes for 2020 as DopeNation hint of dropping a hip-hop EP in April

This year kicked off in a trap/hip-hop direction with massive hits like Attaa Adjoa from Bossom P-Yung, and the Ghanaian twin-turbo DopeNation is planning to maintain that trend. 

According to recently signed Lynx Entertainment duo, they will soon release a hip-hop Extended Play (EP) project.

Speaking on YFM’s Weekend Rush with Brown Berry and Mz Orstin, they gave valid reasons why they decided to make a hip-hop project this year. 

Ghanaians were surprised and mind-blown when the duo swayed from their usual Afrobeat/hiplife and released a strictly hiphop song “Ma Ye Fine” on the 31st of January. 

The MVP SoundCity Award winners revealed the reception the song received from Ghanaians has informed the decision to drop more hip-hop songs. 

Watch to “Ma Ye Fine” by DopeNation below and tell us what you think in the comment section.

Video: Ma Ye Fine by DopeNation

