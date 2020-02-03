Mark Okraku recounts how Kofi B wanted a collabo with an 'amateur' Kuami Eugene

He narrated the storyline from the opening chapter, where Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi B, were billed to perform on one stage at a highlife concert in Kumasi.

Advertisement

The day came and Kofi B, who Mark described as having a very affable and jovial personality, approached him to register a complaint on why he had been billed together with children (implying that Kuami Eugene and KiDi were amateurs).

Walls have ears, hence, the news reached Kuami Eugene who wasn’t happy with the comment as reported by Albert Mensah of Lynx Entertainment who happened to be standing by Mark when the complaint was made.

However, a week after the event was over, he then approached Mark again with a renewed perception of Kuami Eugene.

Mark explained,” Kofi B came to me and said that before the show, he didn’t know Kuami Eugene, hence, the comment, but after the show, he realised that the guy was good and deserved to be pushed.

He stated that the fact that he spoke ill of him once didn’t mean that he couldn’t change his mind. Unfortunately that song never came off”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!